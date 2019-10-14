PARBHU, Margaret Ann:
Born London, England 7 April 1946. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on 11 October 2019. Loved wife of Ramon for 51 years; mother and mother-in-law of Joshua and Lysette, and Nathaniel and Nicole; beloved Nan Nan of Jacob, Samuel, Sophie and Lucas; sister of Bruce, Allison and Madeleine; sister-in-law of Cheimenbhai, Parvati, Damayantiben and Rajesh. Special thanks to her oncologists and staff of Ward 5 North at Wellington Hospital for their care. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Parbhu family may be left in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held at St Aidan's Church, 89 Miramar Avenue, Miramar, Wellington on Wednesday 16 October at 2pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019