PALMER,
Margaret Elaine (Elaine):
Peacefully at Mary Doyle Retirement Complex Havelock North on 12th December 2019, aged 97 years. Formerly of Bayview and Coonoor, Dannevirke. Loved wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Margaret, Nola, Bob and Janine. Loved nana of Tania and Richard Potts, Teresa and Stuart Clancy, Grant and Louise Bristow, Craig and Alison, Hayden and Vanessa, Georgia, Nick and the late Brendon, Sharni and Kent Palmer. Loved Granny to her 11 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Elaine's wishes, a private cremation service has been held. All messages to the Palmer family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019