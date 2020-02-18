OATHAM,
Margaret Florence:
Passed away peacefully in her daughter Rae's arms, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Patrick. Much loved mother of Karen (deceased), Rae and Lynn. Adored Nan of her 6 loving grandchildren, and her 9 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Gracelands for their exceptional care of Margaret. A service for Margaret will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Orchard & Maraekakaho Rds, Hastings, on Wednesday, February 19, at 11.00am. Messages to the Oatham Family, C/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2020