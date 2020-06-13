NIXON, Margaret Irene:
Of the Kapiti Coast. Peacefully at Sevenoaks, on Wednesday 10 June 2020. Aged 90 years. Loved mother of Clare, Barbara & Alastair, and Michael & Amy. Loved Grandmother of Elizabeth and Duncan. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. A memorial service for Margaret will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 20 June 2020 at 11.30am. If you would like to make a donation in Margaret's memory, this can be made directly to Forest and Bird (www.forestandbird.org.nz) thank you.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020