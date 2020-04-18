Margaret MONAGHAN

    - Janet Stubbs
Service Information
I C Mark Ltd
547 Queen S
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063688108
Death Notice

MONAGHAN, Margaret
Garden (nee Marshall):
13 April 2020
Passed away peacefully at home with family. Dearly loved wife of Michael (deceased), much loved mother and mother-in-law to Antony, Rachel, Sharon, Philippa, Gordon, Simon, Daniel, and the best Grandmother ever to Laura, Max, Sean and Tara. Loved sister of Suzanne.
Your fight is over Mum
go in peace now.
Always remembered.
Tremendous thanks to staff and volunteers at Arohanui Hospice. All donations appreciated. A private cremation has taken place.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2020
