MILLAR, Margaret Edith
(nee Commons):
Passed away peacefully after 94 years, on 29 August 2019 at Parkwood. Wife of the late John who crossed the bar in 2008, and mother to Michael, Christopher, Prudence and Anthony; grandmother to Dougal, Stuart, Rebecca, Kate and Jenny, and great-grandmother to their many children. A loved mother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all. A service was held at Cedarwood, Waikanae, followed by cremation on Saturday 31 August 2019.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019