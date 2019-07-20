Margaret MAXWELL

Death Notice

MAXWELL,
Margaret Ann (nee McNeill):
On July 15, 2019, in Lower Hutt, aged 82 years. Loved wife of Graeme. Loved mother of Jane, Felicity and Charlotte, and mother-in-law to Simon and Simon. Loved granny to Fergus, Vera Rose, Clara and Rory. A service for Margaret will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Monday, July 22 at 11.00am. Messages may be sent to The Maxwell Family, 56 Quintin Drive, Te Anau, Southland 9600.

Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019
