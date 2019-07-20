Margaret MACGREGOR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret MACGREGOR.
Service Information
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
068588146
Death Notice

MACGREGOR,
Margaret Isabel:
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Hastings Hospital on 18 July 2019, aged 97 years. Much loved friend of Adrienne Hokke and Shirley Signal (both deceased) and their families. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, on Tuesday 23 July at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Waipawa Cemetery. Messages to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.