MACGREGOR,
Margaret Isabel:
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Hastings Hospital on 18 July 2019, aged 97 years. Much loved friend of Adrienne Hokke and Shirley Signal (both deceased) and their families. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, on Tuesday 23 July at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Waipawa Cemetery. Messages to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019