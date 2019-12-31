LUGG, Margaret Mary:
23.03.1943 - 28.12.2019
Beloved wife of Victor. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Stephanie, Ian & Rochelle and Lawrence. Grandma of Michael & Tayla, and William & Jess. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those who loved her. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, as per Margaret's wishes, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service for Margaret will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 3 January 2020 at 1.00pm, at Gee and Hickton.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 31, 2019