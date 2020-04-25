Margaret LAMB (1927 - 2020)
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
Death Notice

LAMB, Margaret Stewart
(nee Basire):
b. 1 October 1927, died peacefully in Tainui Rest Home on 22 April 2020. Beloved widow of Dr Murray Lamb; much loved mother of Christopher, Judith, and Philippa; much loved mother-in-law of Ella and John; much missed Grandmother of Timothy, Katherine, Jessica and Jessica Turnbull and their spouses Amanda, Hayden, Spencer and Liam; Great-Grandmother to Emily, Sophie, Harper and Mia.
May she rest in peace and rise in glory.
No flowers by request; donations may be given to Tainui Home Trust Board, A/c No. 15-3948-007-5801-00, reference Margaret Lamb. A private funeral will be held at Vospers Chapel, at 10.00am, Wednesday 29 April 2020. Please remember her at this time, in your own way.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020
