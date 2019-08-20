KEENAN, Margaret Ann
(Sister Mary Susanne smsm):
Passed away peacefully 19 August 2019 at Cairnfield Rest Home and Hospital, Whangarei, in her 79th year. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Hazel Keenan, loved sister of Tony, Pauline, Lindsay, John, Ray, Susanne and Belinda. Loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Church, 63 Park Ave, Whangarei, at 10.30am on Thursday 22nd August 2019, prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery, Onehunga, Auckland, at 10.00am on Friday 23rd August 2019. Vigil prayers at St Francis Xavier Church at 7.00pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.
C. Little & Sons Ltd
Auckland
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019