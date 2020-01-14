JONES, Margaret Noreen
(Peg) (née Tait):
Of Pahiatua, on Sunday 12 January 2020, (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family, at Wimbledon Villa, Feilding, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Alan (Spike) for 68 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett, Harvey and Jackie, and Louise and Blue Davies. Loved Nana of Scott, Kara, Marshall, and Cameron. Messages to Jones Family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. Peg will be at home until her funeral service, which will be held at St Peter's Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Thursday 16 January 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment, with Spike at the Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 14, 2020