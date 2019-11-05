JENNINGS, Sr Margaret
(Mary Austin):
On November 3, 2019, peacefully at Home of Compassion, Upper Hutt. Dearly loved Sister of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand. Loved daughter of the late Annie and Walter, much loved sister of Helen (Sydney) and the late Peter. A treasured aunt and great-aunt to a loving extended family. Special thanks to the Home of Compassion staff for their dedicated care of Margaret. Messages may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Convent Chapel, 17 Gibbons Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 7 November at 1.30pm, thereafter burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. The Vigil service will be held in the above named Chapel on Wednesday 6 November at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2019