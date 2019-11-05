Margaret JENNINGS Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret JENNINGS Sr..
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
665 High St
Wellington, Wellington
045700111
Death Notice

JENNINGS, Sr Margaret
(Mary Austin):
On November 3, 2019, peacefully at Home of Compassion, Upper Hutt. Dearly loved Sister of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand. Loved daughter of the late Annie and Walter, much loved sister of Helen (Sydney) and the late Peter. A treasured aunt and great-aunt to a loving extended family. Special thanks to the Home of Compassion staff for their dedicated care of Margaret. Messages may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Convent Chapel, 17 Gibbons Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 7 November at 1.30pm, thereafter burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. The Vigil service will be held in the above named Chapel on Wednesday 6 November at 7.00pm.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.