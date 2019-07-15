JAMES, Margaret Rose
(née King):
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on Saturday, 13 July 2019, with family by her side. Beloved wife of Les for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Mandy, Karen and Peter, Lester and Richelle, and Tracey (dec). Nan to Matthew and Jacqui, Mark and Rebecca, and Rebecca; Brooke and Brian, Nick and Mandy, Kylee and Lucas; Gemma and Alex, and Josh. Great-grandmother of 18. Special friend of Helen. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support of Margaret. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'James Family' may be left in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt on Thursday, 18 July at 11am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019