IVANOFF, Margaret Joan:
On August 26, 2019, peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Hristo (Chris). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne & David Bassett and Noel Ivanoff & Rachel Gray. Much loved Grandma of Kate and Mark. Special friend of Paul, Amanda, Aimee, Max, Craig, Sarah, Bernard and family. Special thanks to the staff of Shona McFarlane, Sunflower Wing for their care of Margaret. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages may be posted to the "Ivanoff Family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019