HUGHES, Margaret
(nee Chellingworth):
Passed away peacefully at Harbourview Home on Friday, 29 May 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Roy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Paul and Jayne, Robert and Liz, Murray and Helen. Beloved grandma to Isabel; Jessica, Rosealie, Hannah; Oliver, Samantha, and Laurence. Loved great-grandma to Percy, Fred, and Charlie. Mother-in-law to Debbie. Loved sister to Edna (dec), John (dec), Beryl, and David. Thanks to the staff at Harbourview Home for their loving care of Margaret for the last 7 years. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Thursday, 4 June commencing at 3.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 2, 2020