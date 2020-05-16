HUGHES,
Margaret (nee Kenneally):
Born in Crookstown, County Cork, Ireland. Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Hospital, Wellington on 13 May 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff Hughes. Much loved mum & mother-in-law of Anne & Mick Frawley. Adored Granny of Caitlyn & Lucy. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Andy & Hannie, Dan & Noreen, and Mary & Dennis. Loved Aunt of her nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the nurses and carer's at Malvina Major for their care and support of Margaret. Messages to the Hughes family may be left in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, 6037. The Service for Margaret will be held at St Andrew's Catholic Church, Trebann Street, Paparangi, Wellington on Thursday, 21st May 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020