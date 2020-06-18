Margaret HOSKING

At Wellington on 15 June 2020, surrounded by family, at the young age of 69 years. Beloved wife to Tereapii Varani Hosking, mother to Sandrina, Te Pa and feeding mother to Jerome. Grandmother to Siana, Kiarn, Te Pa, Noah and Armon. Beautiful Margaret was a unique person who loved everyone she met and was loved by all. Requiem Mass to honour her life will be celebrated in the Church of The Holy Family, 169 Mungavin Avenue, Porirua, on Friday 19 June 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages can be left with Eddie Rakanui, 022 624 6441.

