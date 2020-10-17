HONEY, Margaret Violet:
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 15 October 2020 at Roseneath Lifecare. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Peter. Loved Mum of Lynda, John, Sandra, Paula, Debra, Michelle, Katrina, Gina, Michael, Wendy and Selena. Loved Nana to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Richmond Chapel, 10 Richmond Road, Carterton, on Monday 19th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Featherston Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Honey family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020