HOLMES, Margaret Betty
(Betty) (nee Haldane):
Peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 8 September 2020. Beloved wife of Graham Holmes. Loved mother of Bruce Holmes and Julie Gray and mother in-law of Fiona Holmes and Mark Gray. Much loved Nana of Jeremy and Jessica Jarrett and Francesca, Rebecca and Lachlan Holmes. A private cremation has been held. Messages to G Holmes, Villa 3/42 Herd Road, Hillsborough, Auckland 1042.
Morrison Funeral Directors Royal Oak, Auckland
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2020