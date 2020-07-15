Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret HOGAN. View Sign Death Notice



(Rita) (nee Cahill):

On 10 July 2020 at Woburn Enliven Home, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of Edmund (Ned), precious mum and nana to Patrick, Jo, Nick & Sean, Marie & Peter, Christine & Blair and Jude, Douglas & Conor. Treasured aunty to her many nieces and nephews and their families both in NZ and overseas. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Woburn Enliven who loved and cared for Rita for many years. Rosary will be held at 7.00pm on Thursday 16 July at St Peters & Paul's, Lower Hutt. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at 10.00am on Friday 17 July at St Peters & Paul's, Lower Hutt, and will be followed by Private Cremation. All messages to "the Hogan family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







