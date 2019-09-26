HILTON,
Margaret Shane (Magz):
Of Porirua. At home on 23 September 2019. Beloved wife of Len. Devoted mum to Dallis, Daniel and Janelle, and her angel in Heaven Lillee (dec). Most awesome grandma of Payge, Daysharn, Blaize and Cautious. Cherished daughter and step-daughter of Desiree Mere Te Kete-A-Takirau Greening (dec), Peter McFadyen (dec) and Piki. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Johnny and Shona, Wendy, Billy and Martha, Ian, Warren (dec), Doreen and Alan, Arthur, Larry and Karen, Ian, Kenneth, Selwyn, Daryl, Charles and Maria, Moana. Loving aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Magz is resting at Ninness Funeral Home, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua; visitors are welcome between 9.00am – 2.00pm today. Magz will then travel to Horouta Marae, Whitford Brown Avenue, Porirua, where her service will be held on Friday 27 September 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Whenua Tapu Cemetery. Messages to Len, 027 308 5061.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2019