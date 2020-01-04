HEWITT,
Margaret Martin (Greta):
Greta passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019, in her 90th year, at Selwyn Village, Auckland. Loving wife of the late William (Bill), amazing mother and mother-in-law to Russell and Helen, Paul and Dianne, adored grandmother (Nanny) to David and Sarah, Michael and Sarah, Jenna and Jarrod, Eugeniá and Jordan. Great-grandmother to Coco, Paris, Jasper, Jack, Harper, Ruby and Herbie. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Ivan Ward House 4 who cared for her so beautifully. A private family cremation will be held for Greta, and in lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020