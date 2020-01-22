HEBBEND,
Margaret Elsie (nee Crilly):
Of Wainuiomata, aged 80 years. Peacefully at Manor Park Hospital, Lower Hutt, on 17 January 2020, with Lee by her side. Loved wife of Len (dec). Loved Mum of Kim, Roy (dec), and Lee. Mother-in-law of Sue. Loved Nana of Rata and Reuben; Ben and Angus. Great-grandmother of Phoenix (born 3 days before Margaret died.) In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. Messages for 'The Family of Margaret Hebbend' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020