HAYES, Margaret Mary

(nee Lanigan):

Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home, Taradale, Napier, on October 16, 2020. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank for 66 years. Mother of Catherine, Helen, and Mark. Much loved sister and sister-in-law to the late Joan and Jack, the late Jim and Pauline, the late Agnus and Ivan, the late Edna and Charlie, Joseph and Margaret, Aidan and Shirley, and the late Pat and Johann. Grandmother of Christopher, and Sarah. Special great-grandmother of Reece, Lukah, and Savannah. Special thanks to all the staff at Atawhai Rest Home for their care and support. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Hayes Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.





