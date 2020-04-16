Margaret HATHAWAY

Death Notice

HATHAWAY, Margaret Ruth
(Ruth) (nee Stevenson):
7.5.1935 - 14.4.2020
Loved wife of Donald Francis (Don). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Stewart, Lian and Tony. Nana of Bevin (deceased), Kieron, Anita, Jordan and Kendra. Great-Nana of Parker and Rylee. Sister of Tony (deceased) and Gwen, Gordon and Sue. Thank you to all those who have continued working through lock-down to care for Ruth and Don, and support the family through these difficult times. Private cremation has been held. Family will celebrate Ruth's life at a later date. Messages to the Hathaway family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz

