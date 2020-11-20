HARVEY,
Margaret Alison Helen:
On 18th November 2020 at Wairarapa Village, Masterton. Loved wife of John. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Matt and Robyn, loved mother and friend of Johnathon. Loved grandma of Oliver and Charlie. Much loved sister of all her siblings. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to Hospice Wairarapa, c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842 or left at the service. Messages to the Harvey family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen St, Masterton, on Saturday 21st November at 11.00am, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2020