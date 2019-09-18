Margaret GRANT

Death Notice

GRANT, Margaret Elizabeth
(nee Osborn):
Unexpectedly at home on Monday 16th September, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Bryce. Much loved mother of Harry, Fraser, and Angus. Dearly loved daughter of Rosemary & the late Ken Osborn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gillian & Alistair, Richard & Sandy, Gaelyn, Ian & Bernice, Margaret, Blair and Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Marg's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Saturday 21 September 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 18, 2019
