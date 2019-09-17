Margaret FULTON

Death Notice

FULTON, Margaret Ann:
Passed away peacefully on 13th September 2019. Loved wife of the late Rev. Robert Fulton. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of James, Will & Tina, Suzi & Manni. Loved grandmother of Harrison, Poppy, Logan, Stephanie, Karl, Josh and Sophie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Helen & Tony. Our heartfelt appreciation to the Special Care Unit at Bob Scott Retirement Village. A memorial service will be held at St Alban's, Eastbourne, at the Memorial Wall on Saturday, 21st September at 2.30pm, followed by refreshments at East Harbour Women's Club, 145 Muritai Road, Eastbourne. Any messages can be sent to The Fulton Family, 163 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 17, 2019
