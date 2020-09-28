FLANAGAN,
Margaret Susan:
On 25 September 2020 at Woburn Masonic. Loved wife of Mike, and loving Mum of Aimee & James, and Dan & Daniela. Treasured Nana of Emilia, Sebby, Luke and Emma. Loved daughter of the late Joy & Ted Payne, loved sister of Debbie and loved Auntie of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel.
