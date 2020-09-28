Margaret FLANAGAN

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
Death Notice

FLANAGAN,
Margaret Susan:
On 25 September 2020 at Woburn Masonic. Loved wife of Mike, and loving Mum of Aimee & James, and Dan & Daniela. Treasured Nana of Emilia, Sebby, Luke and Emma. Loved daughter of the late Joy & Ted Payne, loved sister of Debbie and loved Auntie of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel.

Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020
