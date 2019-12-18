Margaret EAGAR

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Death Notice

EAGAR, Margaret Ann:
Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital on 15th December 2019. Dearly loved Mum of Raewyn and Grant, cherished Nana of Jasmin, loved daughter of the late Bert and Ena Bell, and daughter-in-law of the late Nutty and Lorna Eagar. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Friday 20th December at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 203 Cook Drive, Whitianga 3510.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 18, 2019
