DITCHFIELD,
Margaret Eveline Angeline
(neé Smith):
On May 7, 2020, peacefully at home in the presence of her family. Beloved wife of the late Raymond George Ditchfield. Dearly loved mother of Lynette, LLoyd, Judith, Michelle and Mother-in-law of Tim, Tina, Mike and Richard. Loving grandmother of Verity, Meredith, Jamie and the late Hannah. Much loved great-grandmother to her many great-grandchildren. Sister of Keith, Ray, Ian and sister-in-law of Judy, May and Pam.
A kind gentle soul now at rest.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.aMEMORYtree.co.nz. A private funeral service has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020