Margaret DINWIDDIE

Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Anglican Church
91 Titiraupenga Street
Taupo
Death Notice

DINWIDDIE,
Margaret Evelyn:
Peacefully at home surrounded by loving family; aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Michael. Much loved mum and mother-in-law to Susie and Pete, Tom and Kerry, Andy and Megan, Emma and Luke. Adored Granny to Sam, James, Thomas, Angus, Sophie, Willa, Greta and George. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 91 Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Friday 27th November 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust Inc, PO Box 950 or may be left at the service.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 24, 2020
