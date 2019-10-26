de LAUTOUR,
Margaret Mary:
Died peacefully on 24th October 2019, aged 97. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn the late Tim Chisholm, Pauline and Chris Chisholm. Grandmother of Joanna, Andrew, Bridget, Simon, David, Emily and the late Paul. Great-grandmother of 14. A memorial service will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit St, Taupo, at 1.00pm on Wednesday 30th October, followed by refreshments at St Johns Wood, 133 Tamamutu St. Communications to 109 St Leger Rd, RD5, Te Awamutu.
Taupo Funeral Services
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2019