DALE,
Margaret Mary (Marie):
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Summerset Hospital on Sunday 8 March 2020. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved mother of Cathy, Joan and Barb and step-mother of Lorraine, Colin and Sue. Loved Nana and Gran of all her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the team at Summerset Hospital Care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (www.wellingtonfreeambulance.org.nz) would be appreciated. A Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 11 March 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 10, 2020