CUNDY, Margaret Theresa
(nee McCaul):
Of Waikanae. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9 July 2019, aged 83 years. Former wife of the late Kevin. Much loved mother to Brett & Rosana, Kim, and Greg & Sue. Loved by her 9 grandchildren and their partners, and her 13 great-grandchildren. Loved sister to Patricia Hainsworth. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Charles Fleming for their loving care of Margaret over the last 5 years. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages may be sent to PO Box 374, Waikanae 5250.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019