Margaret CRAWFORD

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all and loss of your dear Mother Margaret. ..."
    - Gordon and Maureen Whitcher
  • "CRAWFORD, Margaret Alice: Much loved Mum of Annette and..."
    - Margaret CRAWFORD
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

CRAWFORD,
Margaret Alice:
Peacefully at home on Tuesday, 6 October 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Warren. Much loved mother of Errol, Glenys, Wendy, Stephen, Warren (dec), Phillip and Annette, and their partners. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Bernard Cammack, Margaret's careworker Chrissie, and the team at Sevenoaks Retirement Village for their outstanding care and attention. A funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday, 12 October 2020 at 10.00am, thereafter interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay. Messages may be sent to 14 Muriwai Court, Paraparaumu Beach 5032.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.