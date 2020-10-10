CRAWFORD,
Margaret Alice:
Peacefully at home on Tuesday, 6 October 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Warren. Much loved mother of Errol, Glenys, Wendy, Stephen, Warren (dec), Phillip and Annette, and their partners. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Bernard Cammack, Margaret's careworker Chrissie, and the team at Sevenoaks Retirement Village for their outstanding care and attention. A funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday, 12 October 2020 at 10.00am, thereafter interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay. Messages may be sent to 14 Muriwai Court, Paraparaumu Beach 5032.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020