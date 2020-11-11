COGILL, Margaret (Peggy):
On 7th November 2020, peacefully at Woburn Masonic Care in Lower Hutt. Dearly loved wife of Pat. Loved mother and mother-in-law of May and Colin, Lisa, Kim, and Pascoe (R.S.A.). Loving grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of June (U.K.). In memory of Peggy, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated, and can be made www.teomanga.org.nz Sincere thanks to all those who have cared and supported Peggy over the years. In accordance with her wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020