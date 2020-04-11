CHORLTON
Margaret Macaulay (Peg):
Passed away peacefully at Harbourview Rest Home, Papakowhai, on Thursday 2 April 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roger. Loved foster mum of Norrey, Arthur and Frances. Loved sister of Janet (Sydney) and James (dec). Very proud and loving grandmother and auntie of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. We would like to thank the staff at Harbourview Rest Home for their kindness, caring and humour during Peg's stay. A private "green" cremation has been held. Messages can be sent to "The family of Peg Chorlton" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020