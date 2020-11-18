Margaret CHITTENDEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret CHITTENDEN.
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Death Notice

CHITTENDEN,
Margaret (nee Dixon):
Died peacefully after a short illness in Wellington Hospital on Saturday 14th November 2020. Special thanks to all the medical staff that helped Margaret and the family through this time of sadness. Margaret will be missed by her family, husband Brian, Sydney family Michael, Liz, Alex & Bella; Anne, Phil, Kate, Rose & Sarah; Cath and Yolanda. There will be a memorial service next year when all the family can gather.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.