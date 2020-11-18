CHITTENDEN,
Margaret (nee Dixon):
Died peacefully after a short illness in Wellington Hospital on Saturday 14th November 2020. Special thanks to all the medical staff that helped Margaret and the family through this time of sadness. Margaret will be missed by her family, husband Brian, Sydney family Michael, Liz, Alex & Bella; Anne, Phil, Kate, Rose & Sarah; Cath and Yolanda. There will be a memorial service next year when all the family can gather.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020