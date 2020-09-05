CHARMAN,
Margaret Beveridge:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Newlands. Peacefully at Winara Hospital on Monday 31 August 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Vicky & Gary, Sandra & Ian, and the late Ian. Adored Nana of Jeremy, Dane & Nicola, Laura & Matt, Kurt & Zohar, Ryan, and Tait. Nana C of Patrick, Liam, Miles and ?. Heartfelt thanks to the team at Winara for their love and care. A private family farewell for Margaret was held yesterday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of NZ (www.cancernz.org.nz) would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020