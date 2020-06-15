CARMICHAEL,
Margaret Jeffrey (Rita):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10 June 2020, at Summerset in Trentham, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Adam. Mother and mother-in-law of Jan, Jeffrey and Valerie, Mary and Glenn, Adam and Anna. Grandmother of Daniel, Jed, Jasmine, Adam, and great-grandmother of Jack, Mason and Gracie. Special thanks to the Summerset staff for their warmth and kindness in caring for Rita. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2020