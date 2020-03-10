CAHILL, Margaret:
Peacefully, at home in Kerikeri after a short illness. Cherished eldest daughter of the late Beatrice Maud and William Vincent Cahill. Loved big sister of Liz, Norah, Sheila, Maud, Lena, Liam, Cathie and Chris, and dearly loved by George and Sylvie and all her nieces and nephews. An inspired editor and educator, mentor to so many. A service to celebrate Margaret will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 36 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, at 2.00pm on Thursday 12 March. Garden flowers welcome or donations to Bay of Islands Animal Rescue. Messages c/- Scott's Funeral Services.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 10, 2020