CADWALLADER,
Margaret Dorothy (Margie)
(nee Blake):
Of Carterton. On 17th August 2020 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late David. Loved mother of Darren (deceased), Bevan, Jason, and Jane. Respected mother-in-law of Helen, Rebecca, and Craig. Absolutely loved 'Margie' of her grandchildren: Luke, Joel, and Mace; Jet, and Scout; Jordan, Olivia, Chelsea, Reed, and Ruby. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Caryl and Karl Taucher, Brian and Marian Blake, Gail and Mike Rodbourn and sister-in-law of Graham and Bev (both deceased), Warren and Beryl, Barry (deceased) and Marie, Harley and Juliette, Beryl and Pat Keane, Norma and Ian McGregor. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Friday 21st August 2020 at 2.30pm. In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions numbers will be limited to 100. Margie's service will be live-streamed via: www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: richmond Password: GSBCNC Messages to the Cadwallader family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Margaret's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2020