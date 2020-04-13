BRIDGEMAN,
Margaret Rose:
On 12 April 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice; in her 87th year. Dearly loved soulmate of the late Brian James, dearly loved mother of Donna, Peter & Sue, Keitha, and Sharon & Mark. Loved grandma of 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to all the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for all the love and respect they gave to Mum. A private Burial Service will be held and a Memorial Service to celebrate Maragret's life will be notified at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2020