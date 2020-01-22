Margaret BRAITHWAITE

Death Notice

BRAITHWAITE,
Margaret Jessie:
Formerly of Napier. On 17th January 2020 peacefully at Roseneath, Carterton. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Marty, Barbara and Bruce Robertson, and the late Stephen. Loved 'Granny Margaret' of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to all at Roseneath especially the staff of 'C Wing' for their wonderful care. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Braithwaite Family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz

