BRADSHAW,

Margaret Thelma (Thelma)

(nee John):

Thelma passed away peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Nelson, Friday, July 12, 2019, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur Bradshaw 'Brad', and loving companion of Michael Moss; sister of the late Kenneth John, and sister-in-law of Sallie John (UK); loved stepmother and mother-in-law of John and Jill (Blenheim); loved step-grandmother of Fiona and Warren van den Ende (Napier), Warren and Helen (Wellington), Vaughan and Gemma (Brisbane); a great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Dearly loved 'Aunty' of her adopted NZ family Carroll, Tony, and Mary-Anne. Loved friend, of special carer and companions Roni and Owen. We would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful carers and staff, at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village and Roni for all the extra care she has given Thelma. Messages may be sent to Bradshaw Family, c/-149A Muller Road, Blenheim 7201. At Thelma's request, a private cremation has taken place. A service and celebration of Thelma's life will be held at Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxton Road West, Stoke, Nelson, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11.30am.





