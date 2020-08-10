Margaret BATLEY

  • "Aunty Margaret Who always had a kind word, some sage..."
    - Andrew Green
  • "Dearest Susan Roger and John, Have fond memories of your..."
    - Kimiora Mccarthy
  • "That's so sad, Aunty Margaret was like a second Mum to me..."
    - Phillip Green
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Death Notice

BATLEY, Margaret Winifred:
Peacefully on Saturday 8 August 2020, at Malvina Major Retirement Village, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan & Rob, John & Robin, and Roger. Treasured Granny of Rosie and Gen; Sarah and Bridget; Caroline and Richard, and a proud great-grandmother. Main service in Wellington, details to be advised. However, a memorial service for Margaret will be held in Batley Memorial Chapel, Moawhango, in the Spring. All messages to the "Batley Family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals

FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2020
