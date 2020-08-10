BATLEY, Margaret Winifred:
Peacefully on Saturday 8 August 2020, at Malvina Major Retirement Village, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan & Rob, John & Robin, and Roger. Treasured Granny of Rosie and Gen; Sarah and Bridget; Caroline and Richard, and a proud great-grandmother. Main service in Wellington, details to be advised. However, a memorial service for Margaret will be held in Batley Memorial Chapel, Moawhango, in the Spring. All messages to the "Batley Family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2020