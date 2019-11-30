BARR, Margaret Eleanor:
On 24 November 2019. Peacefully at Elderslea Retirement Village, Upper Hutt, aged 92 years. Much loved mother of Rachael, grandmother of Brooke and Blake and mother-in-law of Dean. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred and former wife of the late Bill. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Elderslea who cared for Mum over the last 4 years. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private farewell has been held.
'Rest in Peace Mum, we will love and miss you forever'.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019