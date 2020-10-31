BARNS,
Margaret (née Mace):
Died peacefully on 21 October 2020, aged 105, at Rita Angus Retirement Village. Loved by all her family and friends. A private funeral and cremation service was held on 27 October 2020, complying with Margaret's wishes. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Rita Angus for the care and friendship Marg has enjoyed there. Messages for the family can be sent C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Aro Valley, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020